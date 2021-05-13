Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,106 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,104,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

