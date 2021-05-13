Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $290,000 in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $5,507,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 558.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $52,897,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

