Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,523,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 653.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $175.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.19 and a 200-day moving average of $171.93. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $114.45 and a twelve month high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

