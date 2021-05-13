Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

