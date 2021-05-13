Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.32.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG opened at C$9.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 in the last ninety days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.