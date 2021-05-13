CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $53.93 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,769,000 after acquiring an additional 301,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,838,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CF Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.