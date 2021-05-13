Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Shares Down 1%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 3,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 64,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

