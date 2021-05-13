Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $709.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $681.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $645.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $704.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

