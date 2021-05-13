Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,006 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 773,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Umpqua by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 91,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $8,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

UMPQ opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

