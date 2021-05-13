Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Oxford Industries worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $96.87.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

