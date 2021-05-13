Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a PE ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.