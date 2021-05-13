Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Avista worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

