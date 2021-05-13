Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) PT Raised to $13.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of CWSRF opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

