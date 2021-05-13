Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 386,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $587.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

