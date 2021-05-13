ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 69.15% from the stock’s current price.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $700.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 58,992 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 312.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.