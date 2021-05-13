ChemoCentryx’s (CCXI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCXI. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded ChemoCentryx from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 42,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,872. The company has a market cap of $703.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $70.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $46,873,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

