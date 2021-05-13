Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE CNK opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 433,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cinemark by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 115,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

