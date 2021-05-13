Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.72 million.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 546,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,143. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

