Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $30.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

MTW stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $863.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

