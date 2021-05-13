Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,875 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $63,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

CFG opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.