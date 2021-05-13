Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Lowered by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $166,208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,783,000 after buying an additional 223,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.03. 116,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,258. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.