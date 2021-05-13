Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Raised to $24.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of CLAR opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $666.68 million, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 48.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.