Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 4.1%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.30. 61,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,311,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

