Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

