Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

CLW opened at $28.90 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $482.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $2,137,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 40,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

