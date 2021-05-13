Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $310.40 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $318.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.