Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $321.66

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $321.66 and last traded at $321.66, with a volume of 35 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24,316.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

