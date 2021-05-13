CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) by 312.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CohBar were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CohBar by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CohBar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWBR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. CohBar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

