Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.58. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 25,021 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of -104.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

