Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

CIGI stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.86. The stock had a trading volume of 104,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,253. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 597,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

