Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCHWF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Columbia Care in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

