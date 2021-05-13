Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CXP opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -351.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CXP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Dividend History for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

