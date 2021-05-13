Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

STK opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

