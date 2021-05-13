Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
STK opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
