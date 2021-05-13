Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,584 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

