Comerica Bank Has $4.54 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

VIAC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

