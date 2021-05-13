Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $260,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 56.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE ORI opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,852 shares of company stock valued at $38,094 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.