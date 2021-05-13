Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 53.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

