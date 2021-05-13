Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.80 ($6.82) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.65 ($6.65).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.26 ($7.37) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of €5.96 ($7.01). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.