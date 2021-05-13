Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $120.48 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 850,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $120,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $147.81. 126,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.