Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $165.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $165,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

