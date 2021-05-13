Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $246.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $246,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 49,822 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.56. 247,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,742. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit