Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $246.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $246,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 49,822 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.56. 247,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,742. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

