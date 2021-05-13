Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $559.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $559,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.05. 3,060,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $215.99 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

