CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $24.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. CommScope has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,365,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

