CommScope’s (COMM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of COMM stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. CommScope has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.