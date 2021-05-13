Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ELP opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

