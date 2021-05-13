Comparing Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 21.28% 8.03% 1.07% Capital City Bank Group 16.00% 9.74% 0.98%

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 2.61 $39.21 million $1.95 10.95 Capital City Bank Group $165.89 million 2.53 $30.81 million $1.83 13.61

RBB Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital City Bank Group. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RBB Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.98%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.64%. Given RBB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. RBB Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Capital City Bank Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 20, 2020, it operated nine branches in Los Angeles County; one branch in Orange County, Irvine; two branches in Ventura County; one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; six branches in New York; 1 in Edison, New Jersey; and two branches in Chicago. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of January 26, 2021, it had 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

