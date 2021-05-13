Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,289.69 ($16.85).

Get Compass Group alerts:

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,475.50 ($19.28) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,023.55 ($13.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a market cap of £26.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,548.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,435.11.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.