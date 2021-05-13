Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.00.

CMPGY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. 105,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

