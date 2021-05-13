Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Conifer alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.