ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.63% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.69 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.0% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

